Charlotte Flair Reflects On Unexpected WWE Evolution Response

Charlotte Flair has been caught off guard by the positivity she has received from WWE fans lately, recalling one incident that left her amazed.

Flair, who has been a babyface following her partnership with Alexa Bliss, recently spoke on "Ring The Belle" about teaming with Bliss and how it has surpassed all expectations that she and everyone else had about the tag team.

"I think that it was [a lot of people thinking] 'Oh, this isn't going to work.' [I'm] Not saying nobody thought it wasn't going to work. It just exceeded expectations, and that's what's been so great," Flair said.

"The Queen" has, at times, been booed by fans even when she was portrayed as a babyface, but that has seldom happened when she has teamed with Bliss. She has been surprised by the chants she has received, particularly at the Evolution PLE in 2025.

"I don't think y'all realize what that meant [the 'We Want Charlotte' chants]. I was literally — if you go back and watch me on the apron, I didn't know how to act. I literally grabbed the top rope, looked over, and I was like, 'They're chanting for me? That's for me?' No, like if you go back [and watch it], you'll see me like on the apron kind of like [looking around to hear the chants] — It made me nervous. I was like, 'I don't know what's going on.'"

Flair and Bliss teamed together last year, with one of their first matches as a tag team coming at Evolution, where they competed in a fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The match was eventually won by The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Bliss and Flair captured the tag team titles just a few weeks later at SummerSlam, defeating the reigning champions to win their first championship together as a team.