Former WWE Star Bishop Dyer Celebrates Gold Medal Victory In Jiu-Jitsu Tournament

Bishop Dyer, the former Baron Corbin in WWE and current MLW World Tag Team Champion alongside Donovan Dijak, won gold over the weekend in a jiu jitsu competition. Dyer, whose real name is Tom Pestock, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday to show off his new hardware in a video.

"A month off for the eye," he said, pointing to an injury above his right eyebrow. "Three days of training. What do we do? We still get gold! Add it to the collection."

According to F4WOnline, Dyer took gold at Jiu Jitsu World League Florida XII. Dyer has a purple belt in the sport. He has an array of gold and silver medals from previous competitions dating back to December 2023, and in December 2025, he won double gold at the International Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Federation Tampa International Open.

His return to WWE has been rumored in recent weeks, even after WWE released a slew of talent following WrestleMania 42. In May, it was reported he had finished his other professional wrestling commitments, and the company was interested in bringing him back. Fans have speculated that Danhausen's experiments on a "body" backstage, a la Frankenstein, could possibly lead to the return of Corbin.

Dyer left WWE in November 2024 when his contract came to an end. He returned to the independent circuit to kick off 2025 at GCW, where he faced off against Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport match. He debuted for MLW last April, where he immediately aligned himself with former "WWE NXT" star Dijak. The pair won the tag team titles in June as The Skyscrapers.