Former WWE Executive Reflects On Working With Bray Wyatt

Long after his passing, WWE star Bray Wyatt's prolific handprint is still felt in the industry today. So much so that even former higher-ups continue crediting Wyatt for his previous accolades. Former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis described what it was like to personally work with the former WWE Champion.

"Well, Bray Wyatt was a pleasure always to work with," Laurinaitis said during his live autograph session on "Signed By Superstars." "I mean, Bray was a pure professional. Loved wrestling, loved the business, and loved his gimmick...Bray Wyatt was a heck of a talent, and he's very enjoyable to work with."

The former on-screen authority figure also commended Wyatt for his creativity, including his insight on morphing all of his characters into one unsettling journey through his "Firefly Fun House" segments, which acted as an homage to "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." On August 24, 2023, the third generation star passed away. He was 36-years-old.

Laurinaitis' tenure with WWE quietly ended in August 2022 after an internal investigation was made by the WWE Board of Directors into allegations of misconduct, including his involvement in the hush-money scandal that involved former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. Janel Grant, the plaintiff who filed the major lawsuit on McMahon, also included Laurinaitis. After reaching a settlement, Laurinaitis was dismissed from the case in May 2025. Now, a joint motion has been filed to move the case to private arbitration.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Signed By Superstars" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.