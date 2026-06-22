AEW World Champion MJF Offers Update On Knee Ahead Of Forbidden Door 2026

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman suffered a hyperextended knee during his title match against Rush on the June 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite." While MJF is working beat up, he's been transparent that the medical team has cleared him to compete ahead of Forbidden Door. where his team will take on Mark Briscoe's in a 12-man steel cage match. MJF offered a further update on how he's feeling before the event on "Shut Up and Wrestle with Brian Solomon."

"While you're interviewing me right now, my knee is f*****," he said. "It's swollen to s***. I'm in a s*** ton of f****** pain. But, it's on me, because I'm the f****** top guy and people are leaning on me to make sure that we're doing well... Obviously, a doctor's never going to let me go in there unless structurally I'm okay, so don't think I'm burying the AEW medical team. I'm in a lot of pain, there's swelling, but structurally, I'm good."

Earlier in the interview, the champion put over his opponent in the "Dynamite" title defense, in his own very MJF way, when talking about how MMA has made professional wrestling fans understand that the worst fighter can beat the best on the best fighter's worst day. He said he knew he was in for a world of hurt when he went up against Rush.

"Now when you put Rush on TV, the next time you see him, you believe in him more," he said. "Because he put me to the limit. He did. He pushed me. He's one sick b****** and he's got one nasty f****** corner dropkick that almost took my head off."

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