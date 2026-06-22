Shota Umino Says IWGP Global Title Is Looked Down Upon In AEW

Later this week, AEW will host one of its annual summertime pay-per-view events, Forbidden Door. This show features additional talents from CMLL, World Wonder Ring STARDOM, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, some talents over in New Japan aren't feeling the love when it comes to their importance overseas. Earlier this month, former two-time IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji proposed that the best way to handle being slighted by AEW was to boycott the event.

The new Global Heavyweight Champion Shota Umino understands the gripe that Tsuji has about New Japan's representation on the card. The current champion said to Tokyo Sports that he's hoping his title defense against PAC on Sunday will create a paradigm shift on how NJPW's titles are seen globally: "I understand his feelings, so I hope he sticks to his guns. The concept behind the belt is important, and given how the IWGP has been treated in AEW so far, I think it's been looked down upon. I believe it's time to correct that course."

Looking at the trajectory for what's to come, Umino acknowledges the responsibilities that come with being champion. His goal is to bring notoriety to the "IWGP" name, and to face challengers from all over, if that's what it takes.

"I think the concept of the IWGP was that, as champion, I would 'accept any challenge.' However, given that there are now other belts bearing the IWGP name, I believe that 'accepting any challenge' overseas is my job as the GLOBAL champion who transcends borders," he added. "There's a risk that the title could be taken overseas if I lose, but I want New Japan Pro-Wrestling to prove to the world that the IWGP GLOBAL Championship is the greatest—and I'm willing to take on that responsibility."

Umino captured the Global Heavyweight title off the previous champion, AEW star Andrade El Ídolo, and additional contender Dan Moloney, in a three-way match at Dominion earlier this month. This is the first title Umino has held in his career. As of this report, three NJPW stars will be featured on Sunday's card, including Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Umino. Tsuji is currently not scheduled for this event.