Josh Barnett Challenges Bully Ray To A Fight After Comments About AEW's Jon Moxley

It may only be Monday, but Bully Ray has already kicked it off with one of his trademark takes, criticizing the booking surrounding AEW star Jon Moxley and his Death Riders stable, and even going as far to say that Moxley was "a fraud" who Bully could beat up in real life. Moxley has not commented on Bully's statements, but a man Moxley is very familiar with, Josh Barnett, has come out in his defense. Taking to X Monday, the former Bloodsport promoter had some choice words for Bully, essentially challenging the two-time Hall of Famer to put his money where his mouth is.

"Interesting take here 'Bully,'" Barnett wrote. "Mox can handle himself just fine, so he doesn't need me to fight any battles for him, but if you ever have the itch to feel what it would be like to have your ass kicked so thoroughly to the point of epic humiliation, I can help you with that. I can not only 'beat the s**t out of you,' but do so in a way as to make your ass kicking legendary. For you, any time. Just ask."

Interesting take here "Bully". Mox can handle himself just fine, so he doesn't need me to fight any battles for him, but if you ever have the itch to feel what it would be like to have your ass kicked so thoroughly to the point of epic humiliation, I can help you with that. I... https://t.co/vcezeOBfA3 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) June 22, 2026

Though he has become best known for organizing Bloodsport for GCW over the last several years, Barnett is also known for being one of the toughest individuals in both pro wrestling and MMA, the latter which saw him become UFC Heavyweight Champion, and achieve success in Pancrase, PRIDE Fighting Championships, and Strikeforce, while compiling a 35-8 career record. As of this writing, Bully Ray has yet to respond to Barnett's challenge.