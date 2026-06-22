WWE RAW 6/22/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Chad Gable is apologizing, that's his thing now.

After spending much of the past way too long masquerading as the most American luchador in history, losing the right to call himself a luchador to Ludwig Kaiser and discovering the ways of lucha libre through the shedding of that problematic persona, Gable has seen the light. He apologized on the night to Kaiser, the man who stole the fake identity — let's not get into that — and then apologized to every luchador through WWE's own Yoda of luchadors: Rey Mysterio. Mysterio accepted it on behalf of everyone, as is his right as Lucha Yoda. And in return, Gable has been using the special powers imparted to him by that forgiveness to stand as the one and only man who can defend them in the wild west of WWE.

This week, the wheel of forgiveness continued to turn. Only he was done doing all of the apologizing required to reverse parodying an entire culture to no end. This week, it had to be an apology to the Alpha Academy. Long before he had donned the mask on a mission to end the masked scourge on WWE — his words, not mine — he was already being a not-so-nice person to those he formerly called friends. He bullied and eventually turned on his partners in Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxine Dupri, aligning with the Creed brothers and Ivy Nile in turn. But he has since seen the light, much like the mask stuff. That was enough to make Tozawa stand there and do nothing, as well as seemingly bring Otis closer to forgiving him.

But then Dupri got in the way, laid out all of the facts of the matter and essentially told Gable that this apology was too little and too late. Though, contextually, she is clandestine talks with the Vision, having been seen in segments with Austin Theory, so eventually the lady who spoke the truth is made the bad guy. So yeah.

It must be hard for a company so morally bankrupt to consider what heroism actually is. But none of what Gable has done in the time since losing a Mask vs. Mask match has he come even close to righting any wrongs. Yet, he is already being presented as the good guy that only the jealous and bitter, more heelish characters, like a Dupri or, later on, a Rusev will question.

The company will move a character from a sheet that says "heel" to one that says "babyface" and that will be far too evident in the programming. There's a process through time and patience that needs to occur, that isn't, and it leaves everything feeling like artificial and inconsequential slop.

Written by Max Everett