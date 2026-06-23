Netflix Announces Official Release Date For WWE Unreal Season 3

Netflix has announced the release date for the third season of "WWE Unreal," which is set to premiere a few days before the SummerSlam PLE.

The streamer revealed on its social media pages that Season 3 of "WWE Unreal" will premiere on July 21, and the post offered a sneak peek at what fans can expect from the new season. One of the stories that will play out, as per the post, is John Cena's retirement, which happened in December 2025.

"OFFICIAL: @WWE : Unreal Season 3 will release on Netflix on July 21. John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of WWE Superstars rise to the occasion. Buckle up 🔥"

OFFICIAL: @WWE: Unreal Season 3 will release on Netflix on July 21. John Cena says goodbye, a fan favorite returns, and the next generation of WWE Superstars rise to the occasion. Buckle up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ioSchP4Ngi — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) June 22, 2026

While the social media post didn't disclose which other stars the show would focus on, there are a few clues as to who they could be. The "fan favorite" referenced in the post could be Paige and AJ Lee, who both returned to WWE over the last year. Paige previously revealed on Stephanie McMahon's podcast that she had filmed content for the show, while Lee too announced that she would be shooting for the show.

The show will also likely chronicle the new stars that were called up from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, which includes the likes of Trick Williams and Oba Femi, who have quickly become incredibly popular with the fans.