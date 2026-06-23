AJ Styles Believes LA Knight Has Earned WWE World Title Run

AJ Styles hopes that his former WWE rival, LA Knight, wins a world championship before he retires.

Knight has had opportunities to win a WWE world title on several occasions, but despite his popularity, he has yet to be given the green light by WWE's creative team to hold the championship. Styles, who has shared the ring with Knight, is hopeful that he can win a world title, as he believes he has earned it.

"I do hope he gets to be a world champion. I really think he has earned it. Yeah. I mean, his mic work is pretty freaking awesome. So, I'd like to see — he's a guy that could hold a heavyweight championship, no problem, and he's got the mouth to back it up. I'd like to see it happen," said Styles on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast."

"The Phenomenal One" thinks that a few WWE stars have earned the right to hold a world title, and wishes to see new champions who have never held the belt before.

"The reality is we've got a lot of guys who are getting to that point, where time is coming, and it waits for no one. So, if we're going to do something, let's do it. Let's get it done. I'd like to see some heavyweight champions that we haven't seen before," added the two-time WWE Champion.

One of Knight's world title opportunities came at the Royal Rumble in 2024, when he and Styles, along with Randy Orton, faced off against then WWE Champion, Roman Reigns. Knight, a former Impact World Champion, had even faced Reigns in a singles match at the Crown Jewel PLE in 2023, where Jimmy Uso — whom Knight still has a feud with — and Solo Sikoa came to the aid of Reigns and helped him retain the title.

Knight's most recent world title pursuit fell flat when he was knocked out in the first round of the men's King of the Ring tournament.