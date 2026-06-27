WWE's Natty Names NXT Stars That Have Caught Her Eye

Natalya has named a few young WWE stars who could be top stars in the women's division in the future.

Aside from wrestling on WWE television, Nattie has mentored and inspired WWE's wrestlers, witnessing firsthand the talent they possess. In a recent "Busted Open" appearance, she named the likes of Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan as two wrestlers she has her eye on, who've also inspired her.

"Kendal Grey, I'm very inspired by her and Kelani Jordan. The thing with Kendal is, I love that she's got an amateur wrestling background, but I want to grit both Kelani and Kendal up a little bit. I want to push them around a little bit because they're seamless. Kendal's so smooth, even Kelani. They're so smooth, they're so good. Their chemistry together, I watched them last week, and I was like, 'Damn.' I couldn't take my eyes off them. They were so creative. They were so different," Natalya said.

The veteran star listed what she believes are the essential qualities required to succeed in WWE. She feels that the likes of Kelani Jordan and Kendal Grey, as well as other young stars such as Jaida Parker and Sol Ruca, are the future of WWE's women's division, but noted that they need to add one important trait to their repertoire: grit.

"To me, when I look at wrestlers or superstars, you either gotta look like a million bucks, you gotta talk like a million bucks, you gotta wrestle like a million bucks, or you gotta do something else that transcends the industry to bring a million eyes to the product," she added. "When I look at Kelani, I look at Kendal, I look at Jaida, I'm like, these girls are definitely the future, and they're gonna be top, top stars in WWE. But I need to feel more grit from them. I want to feel more grit from Sol [Ruca] too."

She also emphasized that some wrestlers need to be angry to deliver their best performances, something she herself required, and believes that Jordan may fall into the same category.