Bully Ray Vents Frustration On AEW Creative Direction: 'It's Groundhog Day'

Over the past week, Bully Ray has seemingly begun waging a one man war against AEW, in particular criticizing the Death Riders and Jon Moxley to the point where it led to former UFC star Josh Barnett challenging Bully to a fight. And it seems the root for Bully's frustration comes from Moxley's ongoing storyline with Will Ospreay. On Friday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully honed in on how he felt Ospreay had forgotten/blown off the fact that Moxley nearly broke his neck last year, feeling more attention needed to be paid to that aspect of the angle.

"I would love to see Moxley and Will Ospreay in a situation where they're having one of their conversations, where Moxley is trying to make Will see the light at the end of the tunnel, or help Will out, or whatever it is that Moxley and the Death Riders are trying to do for Will," Bully said. "And then I'd like to see the Death Riders leave, and I'd like to see Will look at Moxley and go 'Wow, I never thought we'd be in this spot right now, you know, considering just, a year ago, you tried to break my neck,' and walk away. I want Will Ospreay to acknowledge that he remembers these guys tried to do something bad to him, as opposed to 'Oh, its okay. I'll forget about it, I'm going to put it past me.' There is no response, because it doesn't make f*****g sense!"

As such, Bully feels this is another sign that AEW can't get out of its own way when it comes to their creative direction.

"It's Groundhog Day with AEW," Bully said. "It's been Groundhog Day with AEW for a long time. There's...and s**t not making sense is why they are behind on ticket sales for All In, considerably behind on ticket sales for All In, in a building that they did 80K in and 40K in respectively. Why do numbers go...why are the numbers going down? Maybe it's disinterest because things just don't make sense."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription