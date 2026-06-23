AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report: 6/17/2026

Coming into last Wednesday, "AEW Dynamite" was fresh off its third lowest viewership figure of the year, with the June 10 edition of the program drawing just 542,000 viewers after going head-to-head with Game 4 of the NBA Finals. However, this past week, AEW managed to bounce back after presenting a strong card for the show along with the series between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs coming to an end.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Dynamite" averaged 665,000 viewers and posted a 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 23%, with the program significantly improving in the 18-49 demo by 50%. Additionally, "Dynamite" ranked #5 for the night on cable in the 18-49 despite facing FIFA World Cup competition, with the game between Ghana and Panama pulling in 3.8 million viewers.

Although "Dynamite" has been able to stay above the 600,000 viewer mark for most of the year, the program's total viewership has decreased by 5% since this time last year. Perhaps more concerning is the show's performance in the 18-49 demo over the last 12 months, with the category dropping by 44% since June 2025. That said, "Dynamite" does seem to moving in the right direction, with the program's viewership numbers going up by 7% and the 18-49 demo rising by 9% over the past four weeks.

Tomorrow night, AEW has the opportunity to capitalize on "Dynamite's" strong rating from last week, as this Wednesday's episode will be the go-home show for the company's crossover pay-per-view with NJPW and CMLL, Forbidden Door, on Sunday.