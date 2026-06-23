New York Knicks fans are still riding high after they won their first NBA World Championship in 53 years, perhaps in part of being the beneficiary of Danhausen cursing the San Antonio Spurs. NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson believes that the curse is real. Danhausen isn't the only wrestler aligned with the Knicks. AEW's Eddie Kingston has been a long-time supporter and sufferer of the Knicks. He posted a video to his Instastory of his emotional reaction after the Knicks won it all.

Kingston was recently on Highspot's Sign It Live when he spoke about the Knicks win. "My neighbors called the cops on me after OG hit that shot to win the game for the Knicks. I was screaming and yelling and I threw a bunch of stuff in the house 'cause we destroy things (inaudible)." Kingston didn't say what happened when the cops arrived following the Game 4 victory. He also stated he considered getting a tiny Knicks logo tattoo under his eye.

"The Mad King" was last on AEW programming when he, Ortiz, and Mance Warner showed up on the AEW Double or Nothing pre-show to continue their feud with Shane Taylor Promotions. He and Ortiz regularly compete in ROH. Kingston has also been wrestling select indie dates.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Highspots and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.