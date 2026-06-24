Ex-WWE Star AJ Francis Comments On Possibility Of Road Dogg Joining TNA Creative Team

AJ Francis has discussed the possibility of former WWE executive Road Dogg joining TNA Wrestling.

Road Dogg has been linked to a switch to TNA, and is reportedly set to be at the promotion's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Francis recently spoke on The Rich Eisen Show's "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, where he stated that he has no idea who is to be the next creative head, but backed the idea of Road Dogg joining the promotion's creative team.

"I've seen rumors that it's supposed to be, apparently, Road Dogg. And if that's the case, that would be cool because, hey, I have a pre-existing relationship with him from when I was in WWE. He loved Hit Row. He was one of the main proponents pushing Hit Row. You know, if it happens to be Road Dogg, that'd be dope," he said.

He revealed that he spoke to Road Dogg after his recent WWE exit and asked him to join TNA, while also talking to TNA President Carlos Silva about it. But, he conceded that his job in TNA is to entertain the audience and not make executive decisions.

"I mean, I reached out to Road Dogg as soon as I found out he was leaving WWE because I wanted him to come to TNA. I actually reached out to Carlos and asked him if he had talked to Road Dogg. This is, like, months ago. I really don't know what the situation is. But if that is the case, that could be cool," he said. "And the thing is, to me, you never know what's coming. It's not my job to run TNA from an executive level, and I can't sit here and pretend that it is. My job is to entertain every time I go out there, and I do that."

Recent reports have stated that TNA and Road Dogg were in talks even before the recent departures of several TNA stars and executives. One of those let go was Tommy Dreamer, whose position Road Dogg could potentially fill.