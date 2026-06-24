Bully Ray Pitches WWE-TNA Crossover Tag Title Match Following Street Profits' Raw Win

Bully Ray has suggested a radical title change that should happen, to help both the WWE tag team division and TNA Wrestling.

Ray, on "Busted Open," said that the Hardy Boyz should defeat The Street Profits for the WWE World Tag Team titles, which they won on this past week's "WWE Raw." He thinks that the Hardys should first win the ladder match at Slammiversary and then go on to defeat the WWE tag team on WWE television.

"I would have The Hardys go up and win those championships [TNA tag team titles] because I think it's best for TNA. And then I would have The Street Profits call out any tag team in the world, and I would have The Hardys answer. And I would have The Hardys versus The Street Profits on WWE television. And I would have The Hardys defeat The Street Profits. That gives TNA some juice. People are talking about it. It doesn't do anything bad to The Street Profits. By losing to The Hardys, you can flip-flop some championships. The Street Profits can win the TNA championships, and there is your co-existence," suggested Ray.

Ray understands the WWE–TNA partnership has primarily been between NXT and TNA, but he argued that the Hardys are "WWE guys" as he pitched the idea of the matchup taking place. He believes that WWE should help their partners in TNA out in what is a tricky situation for them right now, and that the WWE tag team division could also get a boost from such a booking.

"Lord knows the WWE tag team scene could use a shot of adrenaline in it. And TNA could also use the help. They're your partners. Wouldn't you want to help them out, especially right now when there's an air of negativity, and they need to have a great Slammiversary, and they need some good stuff? Why not utilize these guys?" he asked.

The Hardys will battle The System and The Righteous at Slammiversary, where they will hope to win the tag team titles for a fifth time, which would make them the joint-most decorated holders of the titles.