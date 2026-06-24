Bully Ray Thinks There Are Few Main Roster Wrestlers Better Than This WWE NXT Star

Thanks to the WWE Performance Center and "WWE NXT," fans are more aware than ever of potential prospects that could go on to become the next Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, or Bianca Belair. But it's very rare for a prospect, so soon into their career, to be considered better than some of their main roster peers. But on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray revealed his belief that that's what is currently happening with "NXT" star Kendall Grey, whom he's previously compared to Kurt Angle.

"She is a wrestler's wrestler, she has tremendous fire, she's got a great look," Bully said. "Her transitions are impeccable...sometimes, when I think about wrestling, I compare it to the English language. We have nouns and we have verbs, right, and pronouns. But her adjectives, her connective tissue are as important as anything else. Watch Kendal Grey during the in between. Smooth, seamless, and she's a baby in the pro wrestling business. She's so young.

"When she gets in there with women that are a little bit better...actually, I don't know how many women on the main roster are better than Kendal Grey. So I'm going to...I'm going to say okay, wait until she gets in there with Charlotte. Wait until she gets in there with Bayley. Wait until she gets in there with Becky. Nattie. Women that have a lot more experience than her. Because in the ring and on the mat, I don't know many women that are as good as Kendal Grey. I bet you Kendal Grey can stretch any woman in the WWE."

For all of Grey's promise, and despite having held the WWE EVOLVE Women's Title, she has still yet to capture a championship during her "NXT" run. She will get the chance to change that this weekend at NXT Great American Bash, where she will challenge Lola Vice for the NXT Women's Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription