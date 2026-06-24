WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Says Wrestling Is Better With Vince McMahon In It

It's been nearly four years since Vince McMahon resigned from his position as WWE Chairman after being accused of sex trafficking and abuse by Janel Grant, and the Connecticut-based promotion has changed drastically since his departure. TKO Group Holdings would purchase WWE following McMahon's exit, and though there's been many positives under the new regime, the change in leadership has resulted in a business model that's less friendly for fans, with ticket prices continuing to rise and fewer house shows taking place.

In light of McMahon's lawsuit moving to private arbitration, some believe he would have a positive impact in the entertainment industry today, including WWE Hall Of Famer JBL, who argued on "Something To Wrestle" that business is better when the former Chairman gets involved.

"I got a chance to talk to him a while back and he's not going to give any information out, Vince is the ultimate cards close to the vest ... Vince was the ultimate puppet master, and he created a multi-billion dollar business off of it. So I don't know. I hope it's something. I think the business world is better with Vince McMahon in it. I think the entertainment world is better with Vince McMahon in it. You can pick and choose whether you like him personally or not ... He took a $1 million investment and turned sold it for $9.3 billion. It's one of the greatest stories in American history. So would he be good at 81 to come back and do something? Hell yes, he would," JBL said. "He's told me he's going to live forever."

If McMahon is given the opportunity to explore avenues in the entertainment industry in the near future, he may shift his focus to his company, 14TH & I, which reportedly functions as a sports, media, and entertainment business.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.