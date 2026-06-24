WWE Auctioning Off 'Match-Used' Chair From Match That Didn't Use Any Chairs

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It has not been uncommon over the years for WWE, or their talents, to auction off something used in a match, much like Ludwig Kaiser choosing to auction off his El Grande Americano mask worn during his mask vs. mask match with Chad Gable earlier this year. And that's seemingly what WWE is doing now with a weapon used several years ago. Earlier this week, Fanatics announced they were auctioning off a "match used" chair from the 2022 Women's WarGames match held at Survivor Series, which saw an alliance of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Mia Yim battle Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL.

There is only one problem with the auction; there were no chairs used in the 2022 Women's WarGames match. Another viewing of the bout will reveal that while many weapons were used over its near 40 minute run-time, including tables, ladders, kendo sticks, and even trash cans and trash can lids, no chairs were used at all. As such, it's unclear what the actual origin of this chair being auctioned off is, opening up the possibility that it was a chair used in another WarGames match, or if it was even used in a match to begin with.

Chair or no chair, the other weapons involved helped make for a memorable WarGames match, with the highlight arguably being a moonsault performed off the WarGames cage by SKY. Alas, it wasn't enough to put her, her Damage CTRL teammates, Ripley, and Cross over the top, as the babyface team ultimately prevailed after Lynch pinned Kai after hitting a Leg Drop off the cage and through two tables onto Kai and SKY.