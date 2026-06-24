Developmental Wrestler Assigned To New WWE Ring Name Trademark Reportedly Revealed

It's that time of year where WWE is coming up with new names for some of their recent developmental signings, with the most recent example being December 2025 signee Jessica Bogdanov becoming Vanta the Unknown. And it appears she'll be joined by another recent signee in getting a brand new identity. PWInsider reports that WWE filed a trademark last week for the name "Milos Jovik." The name will be given to Serbian PC trainee Dusan Novakovic.

Novakovic is largely unknown to wrestling fans, as his only noteworthy occurrence during his WWE career so far was getting signed to a developmental deal in October 2025. That signing saw Novakovic overshadowed by two of the other October signees, including European wrestlers Zozaya and Mike D Vecchio, best known for their times wrestling for British promotions such as RevPro and Progress. Both Zozaya and D Vecchio have since gone on to be featured in "NXT," "WWE EVOLVE" and "WWE LFG," under the names Romeo Moreno and Dorian Van Dux, while Novakovic has yet to appear on television. By being given the Jovik name, however, it would suggest Novakovic's debut, either on TV or at a live event, is imminent.

Novakovic does have experience in the world of combat sports, having previously competed as an MMA fighter. Though he only has one official fight to his record, it was a memorable one, as he wound up defeating Aleksander Djordjevic in 31 seconds via submission back in December 2023. Whether or not Novakovic's MMA background will be incorporated into the Jovik character remains to be seen.