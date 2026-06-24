Former WWE Star AJ Francis Comments On Recent TNA Departure Of Tommy Dreamer & Others

Current TNA star, and former WWE talent, AJ Francis has been with the company since January 2024 and has experienced a lot change within TNA, including recent departures. Head of creative Tommy Dreamer parted ways with TNA, and in recent weeks and months, stars like Tessa Blanchard, Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Steph De Lander have also left. Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Francis said Dreamer had been a "guiding force" for him in TNA.

"If it wasn't for Tommy Dreamer, there wouldn't be no TN-AJ Francis," he said. "At the end of the day, Tommy is a grown man and, I talked to him today, he's going to be fine. That's the way this business goes. There's ebbs and flows. Two years ago when Scott [D'Amore] was let go, people thought TNA was going to be done then, and we're not."

Francis said he hears all the whispers about TNA, including from fans who had talked bad about Blanchard for the last year since she re-signed with TNA. He said he doesn't believe many of those fans who now say they're going to miss her, and called them fickle.

"The same people who for the last three, six months have been talking bad about Tommy, 'The creative!' 'Tommy this' and 'Tommy that,'" Francis said. "Then, Tommy has to leave and now all of a sudden you all love Tommy."

Francis said that TNA is the only wrestling company where a star can be granted their release when they ask for it, but when that happens, TNA are the "bad guys." He said that a lot of people may have left, but for a myriad of different, unrelated reasons.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.