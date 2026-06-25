WWE's Natalya Says She Owes 'Nattie' Character To Josh Barnett And Bloodsport

WWE star Natalya has spoken glowingly about the support that she received from Josh Barnett when she appeared in Bloodsport.

The former WWE women's champion has showcased a new character, Nattie, which she debuted at Bloodsport, wrestling a few matches on Josh Barnett's show. While talking on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," she said that Barnett played a big role in shaping her character, and that she owes him a lot for it.

"Josh is a huge catalyst, a big catalyst for me. Like, I really owe so much to him in helping me with that Nattie character, because Josh, you know, we had a conversation about me doing Bloodsport, and Josh really believed in me. I had trained with Josh many, many years ago, and just recently, actually, too. But he always saw something special in me, and then, you know, for whatever reason, the Natalya character has kind of run the gamut, and I really need to bring something new to the table," she said. "Not just for myself, but I wanted to present something completely different to Triple H. You know, I wanted to show him that I could do something totally different and that it's never too late to reinvent. It's never too late to start something new."

Natalya also lauded WWE management, particularly Triple H and Nick Khan, for supporting her in creating this new character. She recalled seeing Khan at a Bloodsport event while she was wrestling, which she greatly appreciated.

The WWE star has wrestled three times at Bloodsport, coming out victorious on all three occasions, first against Miyu Yamashita, then Masha Slamovich, and most recently against former WWE star Shayna Baszler a few months ago. So successful was Natalya's Nattie character on the indies that she debuted it in WWE as well at the end of last year.