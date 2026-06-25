Paul Heyman Explains Current Roles In WWE, Compares Working With Vince McMahon & HHH

Paul Heyman has discussed his current role in WWE, while also praising Paul "Triple H" Levesque for the way he's run WWE.

Heyman, who previously had an executive position in WWE, currently serves as an on-screen manager for a few stars, as well as mentors others, which he opened up about on "Insight."

"If I were to list my scope of services, well, it would be, number one, I'm the liaison for some talent. In terms of, I'm the creative liaison between that talent and the creative team, the creative team and that talent. So a lot of the creative will flow through me in both directions. I handle a lot of the behind-the-scenes business for members of The Vision, obviously for Brock Lesnar, and there are others."

He also stated that his role involves sitting in Gorilla Position and helping the creative team in whatever way possible during shows, particularly "WWE SmackDown." Heyman additionally pointed out the differences between working under Vince McMahon and Levesque, arguing that the latter is more collaborative in an era where, he says, content is dictated by algorithms.

"You have to please a lot of masters [now]. Paul Levesque is the best person for that job. He's a collaborator. He pivots. He understands. And he understands that what works today may not work tomorrow, and what works tomorrow may not work in two days. He's brilliant at taking a look at the landscape and understanding: Does this make sense? Is it logical? Does the storyline work? Will it create box office interest and intrigue? Does it work for the characters involved? Does it progress the characters involved and take them from being characters on a television show into becoming attractions?" said Heyman.

The former ECW owner said that the role of a creative head has changed significantly since McMahon was in charge, as there are many stakeholders Levesque has to satisfy, including WWE's various distributors and partners. He commended Levesque for the job he has done, boldly stating that he would hire him if he were to start a pro wrestling company.