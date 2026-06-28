Cody Rhodes Comments On Whether He'd Take Over WWE Head Creative Role From Triple H

Cody Rhodes hasn't ruled out taking over from Triple H as the head of creative in WWE, expressing interest in doing it.

Rhodes, who previously served as an Executive Vice President in AEW, has often been asked whether he has an interest in a backstage role in WWE in the future. The Undisputed WWE Champion recently addressed that question in an interview with Ariel Helwani, stating that while it is a thankless job, he is interested in it.

"That's a really tough question to answer because there's a performative way to answer it and then there's a bold way to answer it. I mean, that's almost a thankless job, but then you get to be part of some amazing hits and amazing moments, and your body of work is what's going to speak for itself years from now. So being judged in the moment is one thing. I've always had an interest in it. I had an interest in it when my dad did it and was a performer. I had an interest in it during my time away from WWE when I was an executive vice president. And I certainly would be lying to you if I said I don't have an interest in it. I think I'm very interested in it," he said.

Rhodes, though, qualified that statement by noting that he also wants to act in more movies, following his recent role in Street Fighter, while also leaving the door open to a career in politics in his home state of Georgia. "The American Nightmare" added that pro wrestling remains his true love, having dreamed his entire life of becoming WWE Champion, but wondered how he could ever walk away from the business.

"I love this [pro wrestling]. I don't know how I'd say bye to it. It's something I'm very interested in," concluded Rhodes.

Rhodes had recently admitted that he enjoyed some success as an EVP in AEW but believes he ultimately fell short in that role, and is eager to learn from WWE's current backstage executives.