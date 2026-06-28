WWE Star Joe Hendry Explains The Motivation Behind His Music

WWE's Joe Hendry's popularity may be down to many factors, but one of the primary reasons is his catchy songs, and he has detailed the goal behind the music he creates.

Hendry has one of the most recognizable theme songs in modern wrestling, one that he created himself. He has also produced songs about his opponents, the most recent being about Logan Paul. Hendry explained on "The Early Bird Special" podcast that his mindset when creating music for wrestling is to get the crowd singing along as quickly as possible.

"Hey, let's address the elephant in the room. I'm somewhat of a musical genius," Hendry began. "So, yeah, it is a little different [to make music]. Well, I know a lot of wrestlers like to play music, you know, but it's a little different when I write a song. The goal is, you got to get the entire arena singing along with a song after only hearing it half a chorus one time, and that's what I pride myself in being able to do. So, yeah, I had a lot of fun with the 'fire Logan Paul' song."

The WWE star also revealed that he is planning to record an album, a la John Cena, whom he believes made a great wrestling music album.

"Soon," he replied when asked when he's going to release his album. "John Cena has set the standard. It's tough to make a great wrestling album, and John Cena did it."

Hendry recently appeared on the "WWE Raw" show in London, England, where he once again played the "Fire Logan Paul" song before being ambushed by Paul's tag team partner, Austin Theory.