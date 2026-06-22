Absent Star Reportedly In London For WWE Raw

A star who has been noticeably absent from WWE programming over the last few weeks is reportedly in London, England, ahead of "WWE Raw" on Monday, according to new reports. It's not yet clear if the star is set to appear on the show, however.

Both Fightful Select and PWInsider reported that Joe Hendry is in London ahead of "Raw," set to air early on Netflix in the United States at 2 p.m. EST on Monday. Hendry last featured on the May 25 edition of the red brand, when he performed his "Fire Logan Paul" song in the ring, before he was attacked by Austin Theory, armed with a chair.

Hendry was called up from "WWE NXT" following WrestleMania 42 and debuted on "Raw" on April 27 with his first concert on the red brand. He started feuding with Paul via song, even releasing a video for "Fire Logan Paul," following a slew of post-WrestleMania releases in the company.

Paul was injured in his World Tag Team Championship defense alongside Theory at Saturday Night's Main Event, where he suffered a torn triceps and had to undergo surgery. He was not on the following episode of "Raw," when Theory took out Hendry. Paul made his return to WWE TV last week where he appeared alongside his partner to attempt to recruit Je'Von Evans into the Vision. It's not clear if Hendry will reignite his feud with the team while Paul remains on the shelf with injury.

Hendry's last match, a victory alongside the Street Profits, came on the May 11 episode of "Raw." The trio defeated Theory, Paul, and Bron Breakker.