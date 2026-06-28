WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Full & Final Card
One day after WWE's main roster took over Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, the company's development brand will have its own moment to shine when it fills the Performance Center for the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash. This year's premium live event lineup stretches seven matches, with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone confirming that a title match will open and close it.
Kicking off GAB will be Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku. The former NJPW star known as EVIL arrived to "NXT" in April by instantly setting his sights on the NXT Championship, held by D'Angelo. In a twist of irony, Naraku then damaged the eyesight of D'Angelo by blinding him with a fireball on the latest episode of "NXT." Sporting an eyepatch, D'Angelo later confronted Naraku to ensure that he left the go-home show still raising up his title.
NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his respective title against his former tag team partner Tavion Heights. Borne and Heights both left No Quarter Catch Crew in 2025 with the aim of finding singles success. Borne has achieved some since; the same cannot be said about Heights so far.
NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria will also be in action as she puts her newly-won title on the line against Tatum Paxley. For Paxley, GAB will serve as the host of a rematch for the title, which she dropped to the red-haired Aussie on June 9.
WWE Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will mark her first televised title defense against Birthright's Arianna Grace. Sinclair has been in and out of the ring recently due to a knee injury. As of this week, "NXT" medical staff officially cleared her to wrestle once again. Grace earned the opportunity to challenge Sinclair by besting Layla Diggs, then Izzi Dame in a Speed tournament.
Two Grudge Matches & A Main Event Title Clash
Dissension among DarkState members had been evident for months. It wasn't until a blind tag from Saquon Shugars led the group to lose their NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity, however, that fireworks went off. DarkState's loss prompted Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin and Cutler James to beatdown Shugars, with Lennox notably slamming him through the commentary desk. Shugars retaliated by terrorizing his now former stablemates. A grudge match between him and Lennox is now set for the Great American Bash.
In other non-title competition, Shiloh Hill will take on Tristan Angels, the runner up to his "Mr. NXT" throne. Hill recently earned the title of "Mr. NXT" through a fan vote, which naturally angered Angels. As a result, Angels attacked Hill and stole his winner's sash. In his WWE EVOLVE Championship match, a mystery figure, which may or may not have been Hill, then distracted Angels, leaving the Brit championshipless and Aaron Rourke with a successful title defense. In a backstage interview, Hill vowed to inflict more punishment on Angels at GAB.
The main event of this June 28 premium live event will see Lola Vice raising up the NXT Women's Championship against Kendal Grey. The former amateur wrestler cemented herself as the number one contender by defeating Kelani Jordan on "NXT." For Grey, this will mark her third attempt at capturing the NXT Women's Championship this year. For Vice, GAB will platform her fourth televised title defense since capturing the title in a triple threat, also involving Grey and Jacy Jayne, at "NXT" Stand & Deliver.