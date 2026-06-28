WWE NXT Great American Bash 2026 Full & Final Card

One day after WWE's main roster took over Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions, the company's development brand will have its own moment to shine when it fills the Performance Center for the "WWE NXT" Great American Bash. This year's premium live event lineup stretches seven matches, with "NXT" General Manager Robert Stone confirming that a title match will open and close it.

Kicking off GAB will be Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku. The former NJPW star known as EVIL arrived to "NXT" in April by instantly setting his sights on the NXT Championship, held by D'Angelo. In a twist of irony, Naraku then damaged the eyesight of D'Angelo by blinding him with a fireball on the latest episode of "NXT." Sporting an eyepatch, D'Angelo later confronted Naraku to ensure that he left the go-home show still raising up his title.

NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his respective title against his former tag team partner Tavion Heights. Borne and Heights both left No Quarter Catch Crew in 2025 with the aim of finding singles success. Borne has achieved some since; the same cannot be said about Heights so far.

NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria will also be in action as she puts her newly-won title on the line against Tatum Paxley. For Paxley, GAB will serve as the host of a rematch for the title, which she dropped to the red-haired Aussie on June 9.

WWE Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair will mark her first televised title defense against Birthright's Arianna Grace. Sinclair has been in and out of the ring recently due to a knee injury. As of this week, "NXT" medical staff officially cleared her to wrestle once again. Grace earned the opportunity to challenge Sinclair by besting Layla Diggs, then Izzi Dame in a Speed tournament.