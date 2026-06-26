TNA Impact 6/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Those who watch "TNA Impact" on a regular basis will know that the programming on the show can be hit or miss – and if we're being really honest, it usually has more misses than hits. It's pretty rare to see one of their storylines be consistently good on a weekly basis, but the one exception to that rule for me has been the storyline between The Hardys and The Righteous (even if it has absolutely gone on longer than it should).

TNA has been in dire need of some compelling characters, and there's no one better for that role than The Righteous and the newly returned Broken Hardys. "Broken" Matt Hardy and Brother Nero reminded the world of the great character work that they can do in the roles, cutting an engaging promo in stark contrast to the pretty standard promos that TNA usually features on their programming. Having The Righteous confront Matt and Brother Nero in their Broken characters also incorporated a really interesting dynamic in things, with all four men doing their thing to create some magic through their cryptic messages to one another.

While I wasn't sure how The System would fit into things here, I actually thought that they were a great foil to The Broken Hardys and The Righteous. They didn't waste any time reminding the fans that the TNA World Tag Team Championship are the focal point of the Slammiversary Ladder Match, and really enhanced everything going on here with their more grounded viewpoint.

If I had one small complaint about any of this, it would've been to get John Skyler and Jason Hotch involved in the brawl that broke out between all three teams. The backstage that featured Daria Rae informing them that they would be added to the TNA World Tag Team Championship Slammiversary Ladder Match was fine, but it would've been that much more better if they had gotten involved in things. With that aside, this was otherwise the perfect opening segment and one of my favorite things that TNA has done in weeks now.

Written by Olivia Quinlan