Report Claims 'Internal Unhappiness' In WWE After SmackDown Leaks Online

Following "WWE Raw" this past Monday at the O2 in London, England, "WWE SmackDown" took place at the same venue on Tuesday night, as the episode was being pre-taped with WWE heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions this weekend. Unsurprisingly, plenty of spoilers and results were leaked both ahead and during the show on Tuesday, with many fans in attendance also sharing footage from the event online, and it's apparently caused frustration backstage.

According to PWInsider, there's been "internal unhappiness" in WWE throughout this week about tonight's episode of "SmackDown" being disclosed online. In addition to footage from various matches being posted from the show, a major debut was spoiled, the disbandment of a faction was leaked, and the entire rundown was revealed. Typically, spoilers emerge solely from fans in attendance, but it's unusual for all of the results from the episode to be divulged.

At this time, PWInsider is unaware of how so many details were made public for Friday's "SmackDown," but can understand why many within WWE are upset by how it has transpired. Tonight's episode is the go-home show for Night of Champions, which features three title matches, both the King and Queen of the Ring finals, as well as a Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Many segments from this week's pre-taped edition of "SmackDown" impact the storylines heading into Night of Champions, and for those who wish to learn about the spoilers from the show, the results have been made available.