WWE SmackDown 6/26/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

When I saw the spoilers that the MFTs were no more, I knew I was going to be interested in at least one part of "SmackDown" tonight, and thankfully, that proved to be true. I'm a big fan of Solo Sikoa when WWE decides to give him an interesting character, and the leader of the MFTs just wasn't it for me. When he hit Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike on "WWE Raw" on Monday, I was intrigued, and his various segments throughout the night tonight were my favorite parts of the show.

I loved that Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga weren't taking any more of it after Sikoa's involvement on "Raw," where he helped LA Knight get the victory. They basically just told him enough was enough and they're tired of being involved in Sikoa's war against Roman Reigns in a backstage segment, and walked away. It was simple and to the point, and then, Sikoa was called out to the ring by Knight.

This part of Sikoa's night was a bit rambly, though that was on Knight, but it also felt necessary to get his point across that he hates the Bloodline and he wants to take them down, now that he's got nothing left. Knight was never going to agree to team with him, which is whatever, but at least Sikoa's intentions were made a bit more clear in front of the crowd, who even did their little sing-songy thing for him, and it was cool to hear Sikoa get any kind of reaction. If Knight is going to continue to be crazy about the Bloodline stuff, the link to Sikoa tonight, even if it ends there with Knight's refusal to team up, was a nice through line.

I especially liked Sikoa's line about hating he was ever in the group, which could get interesting if WWE explores that part of his thinking more. And he really is on his own, as we saw even later in a backstage segment with Royce Keys. He told Sikoa that Jacob Fatu is definitely coming after him, and basically just wished him luck instead of offering him help outright, though after tonight, I'm not sure I hate a pairing of Sikoa and Keys.

Even Tama and Talla had a little follow-up later when they ran into Finn Balor backstage and Balor said it was good to see Tama making his own decisions again (Tama basically told him to back off).

While I've been annoyed with the Bloodline story going between both shows and taking up time, with this development tonight, I think I'm back in. While I'm slightly apprehensive about it, I do like where it's going with Sikoa.

Written by Daisy Ruth