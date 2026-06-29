WWE NXT Great American Bash - 6/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

One had hoped heading into the match between Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox tonight that it would be an ending to the months-spanning story. Clean vengeance. Shugars is moving on to bigger and better things, while DarkState attempts to do the same. What else is there really to explore between these characters?

DarkState kicked him out, and Lennox said he couldn't wait to be done with him. Shugars eventually won the match, putting him on the path to that clean vengeance and a straightforward ending. But then Lennox, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James attacked him. Their injuries on the night had been feigned. Why didn't they just help him win the match and not pretend to be injured?

Anyway, they set him up for Lennox to hit with his baseball bat. The angling of everything and the stalling on Lennox's behalf made it feel as though someone was coming out to save Shugars. No one came, he was hit with the bat, and it's very clear that things aren't going to be over. One does accept that, per the booking rulebook, this type of rivalry normally calls for a match with a little more something; a plunder match of some type, usually.

But that's still irksome. Especially when it feels as though the story between these characters has run its course. DarkState are far from the most compelling act on the brand, but it's not to say that they are bad. They could use better and different stories rather than being what they are presently. Shugars is a little more refreshing.

The concern is that running things back with DarkState stands to dull that flame. Everything has been explored, and Shugars either gets another win that does no favors for the group, or he loses ensuing a trilogy, and honestly, the idea of the story running that long is nauseating.

It would have been nice to see a clean break. They're so rare now.

Written by Max Everett