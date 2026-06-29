Sami Zayn Offers Ecstatic Reaction To First WWE World Title Win

Sami Zayn fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming WWE Champion at Night of Champions, and following the victory, he addressed the crowd in Saudi Arabia about the historic night.

Zayn defeated Cody Rhodes and Gunther to win his first world title in WWE, the Undisputed WWE Championship, and was interviewed by Byron Saxton after the match. The new champion was elated to win the title in Saudi Arabia and proudly declared that he had earned the championship.

"A lot of folks said, I would never win the WWE Championship. But I stand here tonight, in front of my people [as] the WWE Champion," said Zayn. "It is hard to believe, oh my god. Byron, you know, I'm not usually at a loss for words, but I [crowd chants 'You deserve it.'] You know what, you're damn right, I deserve it. 20 plus years in the game, at the highest level, never got the recognition. 10 plus years chasing this championship, never got the recognition. I don't care what happens to me, tomorrow, next week, next month, next year. Forever, I will be Sami Zayn, WWE Champion."

Prior to this weekend's title match, Zayn had several opportunities to win his first world championship but came up short against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, and Kofi Kingston, to name a few. His match against McIntyre came at this year's Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, where he fell short. However, his fortunes changed on his most recent visit to the Middle Eastern nation, as he defeated Rhodes with a roll-up to capture the title.

Zayn will now turn his attention to Sunday Night's Main Event, which will be held at State Farm Arena, before WWE shifts its focus to its next PLE, SummerSlam.