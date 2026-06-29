WWE's Seth Rollins Hints At What's Ahead After Night Of Champions Win

Seth Rollins is looking towards the future after his win over Bron Breakker at WWE Night of Champions and is waiting for the outcome of a match at SummerSlam.

Rollins, who has been feuding with The Vision over the last few months, seemed to put their rivalry to bed after defeating Breakker in Saudi Arabia. He stated on the PLE's post-show that he is now targeting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, reminding everyone that he never lost the title, having been forced to vacate it due to injury.

"When I came back, I said there were two things on my mind. One was ending The Vision. I do not know if I've ended The Vision, but I certainly made it more difficult for them moving forward. I put that in my rearview," began Rollins. "The second thing is getting back the World Heavyweight Championship. The title I had to vacate, the one I did not lose. The current holder of that is none other than Roman Reigns. However, there is a giant wedge in between myself and Roman Reigns right now, and that man's name is Oba Femi. Oba has got himself a title of his choosing at SummerSlam. I suppose the truth is we are playing a little bit of a waiting game. We have to see what Oba decides before I make my next move."

The multi-time world champion said that he often thinks about the next stage of his WWE career, explaining that he wants to prove to himself he can still go toe-to-toe with the current generation of wrestlers, such as Breakker.

"I take every single match I have moving forward as I have to put everything out there on the line to prove I can hang with the next crop of talent coming up. Guys like Bron, guys like Trick Williams, Oba Femi, this is a new world we are stepping into," he added.

Oba Femi, after winning the men's King of the Ring tournament, can choose to face either Roman Reigns, the World Heavyweight Champion, or Sami Zayn, the new Undisputed WWE Champion, at SummerSlam.