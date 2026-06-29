Backstage Speculation On WWE Returning To London Ahead Of WrestleMania 43

WWE will host its first WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia next year, and it appears the company also plans to hold the go-home episode of "WWE Raw" for WrestleMania 43 in England.

The Middle Eastern country held the Night of Champions PLE this past weekend, with the go-home episodes of both "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" held at The O2 in London, England. "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" has reported that some in the WWE locker room believe that next year's "Raw" ahead of "The Show of Shows" could emanate from the same venue in London. WWE's UK tour has become a regular fixture on the promotion's calendar, with stars from its two main roster brands heading across the pond several times each year.

WWE has yet to announce the dates for WrestleMania 43, with reports from a few months ago revealing that it could take place on the weekends of March 27 or April 10. The same report also added that WWE could also host NXT's Stand & Deliver in Saudi Arabia. The TKO-owned promotion is set to proceed with WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia despite the conflict and instability the region has experienced in recent months.

The next major WWE PLE is SummerSlam, which will return to the States, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis set to stage the event.