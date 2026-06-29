WWE's Cody Rhodes Talks History With The Rock, Says Story Could Remain Unfinished

Cody Rhodes has had his fair share of face-offs with The Rock, but believes they still have an unfinished story in WWE, although he's unsure if it will ever have a conclusion.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he wanted Rhodes' soul last year, but then disappeared, leaving John Cena to do his bidding. "The American Nightmare" said in an interview with Ariel Helwani that there are two scenarios in which he could finish his story with The Rock. One, Rhodes said, is to follow in Johnson's footsteps and become a star in Hollywood, while the other involves the two resuming their storyline in WWE.

"I don't want to give it an absolute and say that we do have to settle that, but I think it's an unfinished story. There's probably two unfinished stories that are out there, and they don't always get finished," said Rhodes. "There's a version of this where finishing that story is me trying to be as successful as I possibly can be, follow a bit of, if not a lot of, his [The Rock's] lead, break into TV and Hollywood, and do something that he thought only he could do, and do that to honor him. Then there's a version of it that's probably more appealing to a wrestling fan, where the Final Boss shows back up and there is more on the road than a non-ending."

Rhodes, while interested in having another storyline with The Rock, said he didn't want to tease something that may not happen. He is more keen to put a spotlight on those who are present in WWE right now, giving the example of Trick Williams as someone WWE should focus on.

The Rock said in 2025 that he and Rhodes didn't need to wrestle each other if they were to feud. Reports from last year claimed that The Rock wanted Rhodes to turn heel, but it was Cena who ultimately became the bad guy in his retirement year.