Kenny Omega Explains Motivation For Pursuing Second AEW World Title Reign

On Sunday at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Kenny Omega defeated Zack Sabre, Jr. in their first matchup since the G1 tournament in 2018, after ZSJ said he wanted to know if Omega was still one of the best in the world. Now that he's proven that he's still "The Best Bout Machine", Omega has his sights on being in the mix for the AEW Men's World Championship scene after falling short during his AEW Revolution title challenge.

During an interview with The Sportster ahead of Forbidden Door, Omega said his goal is to be in the world title conversation. "Not that I feel I need another to have another reign with that belt, I just feel like now that I've come back after some very complicated issues with my health, I want to push myself as far as I can go." It's a personal battle for him to be able to prove that he can be one of the best and getting victories is a win over his health issues.

Omega also believes this is the most exciting the title picture has ever been in AEW because of the number of people in the title picture. "MJF is the champion, but it could easily be Darby. It could easily be a Kyle Fletcher. It could easily be a Takeshita. Kevin Knight. Okada. Who knows? Maybe it could be me. It could be an Ospreay. Swerve. We have so many possibilities where if that belt went around their waist, it wouldn't look odd, it wouldn't look out of place. I would feel that the company is in good hands. And I think it's the first time we've had almost 10 guys where you can put that belt on and it's going to be okay."

On July 26, AEW will hold the first edition of a pay-per-view called Redemption in Omega's home country of Canada.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Sportster and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.