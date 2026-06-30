Thekla Hoped To Join Prominent AEW Faction Before Signing With The Company

So far in the stable's three year existence, there has yet to be a female member of the Don Callis Family. But that could've been different if AEW Women's World Champion Thekla had had her way. During an interview with "TMZSports," Thekla not only discussed how Callis had influenced some of her work while she was in Japan, but she admitted that she had her eyes on joining AEW's top heel faction.

"Honestly, before I came to AEW, I would see Don Callis and be like 'Man, I kind of want to be the first female in the Don Callis Family,'" Thekla said. "That could be cool, you know...That was one of the places I could see myself. I feel like...he actually inspired me, also, when I was in Japan and I was doing all the 'Idol Killer' stuff and going after girls I didn't like, I was like...I heard him say in one of the promos, he said something like 'Feel the hate.' And I was like 'Oh! That's perfect. I'm stealing it.' I never told him that actually. I might get some smack backstage for actually saying that."

In the end, it seems things worked out for Thekla even if she didn't wind up palling around with the likes of Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle. Not only is Thekla approaching five months at AEW Women's World Champion, but she has also become the leader of her own stable, the Triangle of Madness, followed by the Sisters of Sin, Skye Blue and former AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZSports" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription