Backstage Report On Recent WWE Developmental Signings & Trademarks

Over the last few weeks, WWE has been getting their ducks in a row regarding some new talents, trademarking the names "Milos Jovik," "Kylee Quinn," and "Vanta the Unknown." It has since emerged that "Jovik" will be the name used by Dusan Novakovic, while "Vanta the Unknown" is the identity of Jessica Bogdanov, who has already begun using the persona in "NXT" and "WWE EVOLVE" dark matches. And in the latest "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer provided info on these talents, including the identity of Kylee Quinn, revealing she's portrayed by Megan Walker.

In regards to Novakovic, Meltzer revealed that, in addition to his background in MMA, the Serbian national also had experience playing American football, albeit in the European Football League. Novakovic spent several years in the league, playing for teams such as Panthers Wroclaw and Tirol Raiders, played for the Serbian National Football team, and participated in a Canadian Football League combine in 2023, though he did not wind up joining the league. According to Meltzer, he also has experience in submission grappling.

As for the future "Kylee Quinn," Walker has a background in track, having run both the 400 and 600 meter dash while at the University of Nebraska. Walker signed with WWE in November 2025, but had already been connected to the promotion for a year, having signed an NIL deal while still in college. Walker has already been working under the Quinn persona for the last several months on WWE live events, and is expected to debut on TV soon, though Meltzer was unable to provide an exact date.