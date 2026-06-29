Additional Details On TNA Creative Changes, Backstage Reaction To Slammiversary 2026

After parting ways with Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, and several talents as part of a "workforce reduction" movement over the last month, TNA Slammiversary this Sunday would seem to signal a new era for TNA. But in some ways, it appears to have been more of the same. Fightful Select reports that Hunter Johnson, aka Delirious, was largely responsible for the creative direction of Slammiversary, with an assist from Eric Tompkins, both of whom have been with TNA. Furthermore, most of the creative seen at the PPV came off as planned, including the introduction of a Knockouts TV Championship.

While Johnson and Tompkins are holdovers from Dreamer's creative team, the vibes around the two are very different, with a long-time TNA name expressing excitement towards Johnson's promotion. Another source explained that Johnson remained on because most felt he was not part of the creative problems with TNA over the last several months. It was also reiterated that Dreamer, despite having supporters, had lost favor in the locker room, and talent were eager for the promotion to put a new person in charge. As for Tompkins, he has been credited for several recent segments, including one involving AJ Francis that received praise.

As for what this all means for Road Dogg, who has been rumored to join TNA in a creative capacity, it was noted that he was backstage at Slammiversary and will be joining the promotion soon. It's unclear what, if anything, he contributed to Slammiversary, but it is clear TNA is excited to have him, as many within the promotion have long thought he'd be a good fit. Regardless, the changes resulted in a lot positively regarding Slammiversary, with those within TNA feeling the show came off well, and was received as such.