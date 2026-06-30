WWE RAW 6/29/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Many of us have heard the rumblings that WWE was planning on running a match of some sort between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam on August 1 and August 2. It's not necessarily a surprise to see that WWE are choosing to run a Hell in a Cell Match between the pair, but the manner in which they've chosen to book it feels absolutely baffling and infuriating to me.

First off, I know that not everyone will share this opinion with me and that's totally okay. Personally, I'm not exactly the most hyped about seeing Brock Lesnar back in WWE or having his series of matches with Femi go to a trilogy. Yes, I knew that there was a very good chance that would end up happening sooner rather than later, but at the same time, it doesn't mean that I'm not frustrated with seeing Lesnar pop in and out of WWE to have the same match over and over again.

It's also completely unclear whether or not WWE is having Femi wrestle both nights of SummerSlam: once against Lesnar in their Hell in a Cell Match and once for a World Championship given that he's the winner of the 2026 King of the Ring. I know that it was alluded to by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce that Femi would have to give up his King of the Ring crown to face Lesnar at SummerSlam, but it also wasn't really definitive enough of an answer for me to make that clear about whether Femi would be wrestling on one night or two. I think WWE was aiming for there to be some room for interpretation as to the answer of that question, but I can't help but feel that there was a little too much murkiness that started to border on outright confusion.

If Femi is going to wrestle on just one night and not get his King of the Ring prize anyways (which it seems there's a good fairly chance that's what will happen), then I don't see the point of having him win the 2026 King of the Ring Tournament. There are plenty of other people on the roster that could've held the crown instead to get a World Championship shot of their own in Femi's place, and it just makes things that much more convoluted than they already are.

Written by Olivia Quinlan