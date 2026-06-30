WWE's Natalya Talks Working With Jaida Parker & Shawn Michaels In NXT

WWE's Natalya has lavished praise on "WWE NXT" creative head Shawn Michaels and spoke glowingly about one of his students, Jaida Parker.

Natalya recently brought her Nattie character to "NXT," where she faced and defeated Parker. In an interview with "The A2theK Wrestling Show," she discussed the idea of Parker attacking her at the Dungeon, explaining that Michaels gave her the go-ahead and praising his collaborative approach.

"Shawn is so collaborative. I love working with Shawn Michaels because he's very hands-on with everybody at NXT. If you have ideas, you can talk to him. If you have feedback for him, you can talk to him. If you have a question, you can talk to him," she began. "And so I had asked and made some suggestions about doing something at the Dungeon, and Shawn was super open to them. But what I like about working with Shawn the most is that he likes teaching. And so, even after my match with Jaida, I sat down with Shawn for probably 20 minutes afterward. He broke down some things. He was very, very much in teaching mode, and I was like, now I'm thinking about how I would do it differently and what I can do better next time, or what worked, what didn't."

Nattie further praised Michaels' teaching qualities, emphasizing how he is always keen to improve those under his wing. She then went on to talk about Parker, revealing that she had asked Michaels to work with her because of the potential she saw in her.

"I wanted to work with her because I saw something so special in her. I think she's got the total package. She's got everything that it takes to make it in this business. She can talk like a million bucks. She can wrestle like a million bucks. She looks like a million bucks. That's really why I was like, 'I want to test my Nattie character with Jaida Parker,'" added the veteran star.

She reiterated how supportive Michaels has been of her ideas and thanked him for bringing her match with Parker to life.