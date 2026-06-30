Big E Worries About Longevity Of This WWE Faction If They Don't 'Bury The Hatchet'

Big E has analyzed the situation between Chad Gable, and the group of Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri on "WWE Raw," and wonders if the trio can be relevant if they don't rekindle their friendship with Gable.

Gable apologized to his former friends after returning from Mexico, but they refused to accept it. Big E questioned on "WWE Now" if that was the right decision for them.

"So they're [Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine] in this real crossroads right now. And I don't know, as talented as I think Tozawa, Maxxine and Otis are, without Chad Gable, we haven't seen them be in a prominent position in WWE. And that's not to take away from their talent. But who are they without Gable if they don't make amends?" Big E asked. "We know Gable's gonna be on our TV weekly. We know he is bound to do big things. We see him, the rocket ship, it's going up and up. But I wonder, and I worry if those three will really have much opportunity to grow if they don't find a way to bury the hatchet with Gable."

While he believes that Gable and his former crew have to make amends, Big E hopes Gable focuses on winning titles rather than getting the approval of Maxxine, Otis, and Tozawa.

"If you don't take advantage of this moment, this rebrand, and show people that you are indeed a star and that you have momentum, you've got to keep it. Because if he starts to cool off in the next couple of weeks, if he spends too much time chasing an apology from Maxxine, Otis, and Tozawa, if he spends too much time down that rabbit hole and isn't seeking championships, isn't seeking main event opportunities, very quickly the audience at home is not going to see him as a rising star," said Big E.

Big E is eager to see what the future holds for Gable, particularly with SummerSlam set to take place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The retired star believes that if Gable doesn't have a prominent role at SummerSlam, it will feel like a wasted opportunity.