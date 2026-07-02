AEW's Will Ospreay Says He Is 'Blessed' To Wrestle Again After Neck Injury

In September, Ospreay would undergo double fusion neck surgery to repair herniated discs that were impacting his spinal cord, but following the procedure, the 33-year-old admitted that he turned to specific outlets in order to return before AEW All In at the latest, which will be held from his home country of England at Wembley Stadium this year.

"Hyperbaric oxygen. That was good. I explored with peptides as well like BBC 157 and TB500 ... I don't care about telling people what I put in my body because I wanted to come back and I wanted to come back quickly. For me, there was a big bright light of Wembley Stadium approaching and there was that whole ambition of wanting to get back and wanting to make sure that I'm ready for that and there's so much uncertainty with it because I never got injured, like I got hurt, but I never got injured and the moment I had my surgery, I had restrictions, there was things that I can't do ... I still had to get the flexibility in my neck again."

Ospreay also feels that he has just five years left of being able to perform at a high level using his natural athleticism before he'll be forced to adopt a less intense approach in the ring. Additionally, Ospreay mentioned that he's already started to adjust his wrestling style by working on his ground game, but most of all is focused on enjoying every minute that he gets inside the squared circle not knowing how long he'll be able to compete because of his most recent injury.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "107.7 The Bone" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.