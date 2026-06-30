Booker T Returns To Hall Of Fame Podcast, Explains Recent Absence From WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T has been noticeably absent from the desk at the WWE Performance Center for a few weeks now, including Sunday's Great American Bash premium live event, where Wade Barrett continued to fill in. The former WCW Champion returned to his "Hall of Fame" podcast on Monday and said he'll be back on this week's edition of the show. He explained his absence had nothing to do with his own health or issues with WWE.

"I have a huge family. I'm the youngest of eight," Booker T explained. "When something happens in your family, family comes first. Everything stops for me. I always said being the youngest family is my responsibility to make sure I step up and be there at all times. For me, I've just been dealing with some family stuff that I had to take a step back and deal with it, then get back to work. I cannot deal with things when I'm working at the same time... That's all it's been. I feel good. There's nothing wrong with me. I'm perfectly fine. My health is great."

Booker T said that "NXT" makes his week and he's excited to get back to work to see what all the young talent in the PC can do. He'll be back for all the post-Great American Bash fall out.

The show saw Kendal Grey defeat Lola Vice to become new NXT Women's Champion, the only title change on the show. Tony D'Angelo retained his NXT Championship over Naraku, Myles Borne defeated former friend and stablemate Tavion Heights, and Zaria kept her Women's North American Championship with a win over Tatum Paxley.

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