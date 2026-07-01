WWE NXT - 6/30/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

When I wrote in last week's edition of this column that Keanu Carver was feeling directionless, I didn't mean for "NXT" creative to take that direction in weird, seemingly meaningless ways, just for something to do with him. This week, instead of taking out EK Prosper, who beat him last week, Carver took out Prosper's opponent ahead of his match for the AAA Latin American Championship, El Hijo del Vikingo.

Right off the bat tonight, Carver looked pretty dumb for taking out the champion, rather than Prosper, to potentially put himself in line for a championship shot. Obviously, he doesn't care about a AAA title, which doesn't look great for him or the promotion. I guess he'd have to be sneaky in taking out Prosper to potentially get that title shot, and sneaky isn't exactly the name of Carver's game.

Instead of a Latin American Championship match tonight, General Manager Robert Stone booked Carver vs. Prosper, round two. But Carver had gotten himself involved with Hank and Tank during the pre-show of Great American Bash, or during the show, outside during the celebration in the Performance Center parking lot. He took out Hank, and tonight, we saw Tank get his revenge by taking out Carver during his match.

Tank sent him through the LED board at ringside, and instead of Prosper getting the count-out victory, Carver got back in the ring to eat a moonsault, and his second loss to Prosper in two weeks. So, in addition to looking silly by taking out the champion rather than the challenger tonight, Carver looks extra ridiculous by taking yet another loss to a much smaller (though very talented, don't get me wrong there) star.

Now, he also seems to be involved in a feud with a tag team rather than going after say, Myles Borne and the North American Championship after stacking up a few wins. Carver's direction in "NXT" is just plain ridiculous, for lack of a better way to even begin to describe it. He's a monster of a talent, and he looked so promising in "WWE EVOLVE" that I have no idea what happened, especially when "NXT" was bringing in new guys following all the WrestleMania 42 call-ups. I'm baffled why Carver wasn't among those pushed hard. "NXT" booking hasn't been the strongest lately when it comes to its men's division, and Carver is sadly a prime example of that.

Written by Daisy Ruth