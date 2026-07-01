WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 6/26/2026

The pre-Night of Champions "WWE SmackDown," taped in London, England, drew similar viewership to the previous week but saw a decline in the ratings.

The show, which was taped on June 23 and aired three days later, saw its average viewership increase slightly from the June 19 episode, rising from 1,191,000 viewers to 1,206,000, according to "Programming Insider." Last week's viewership of the blue brand is also higher than the four-week average by nearly 10%, as per "Wrestlenomics." The growth in viewership wasn't replicated in the key 18-49 demographic, with the show's rating falling from 0.25 to 0.22, which was 0.01 below the four-week average. Despite the fall, the show was third in the ratings for all shows that night on cable.

Viewership and ratings for the blue brand have slumped when comparing June 2026 to June 2025, declining by 22% and an even larger 43%, respectively. Last wee's show featured a host of singles matches, which included Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green, Paige getting the better of Jacy Jayne, and Rey Fenix once again retaining the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship after defeating Nathan Frazer

There will be a major change to SmackDown beginning with this week's July 3 episode, as the Friday night show returns to its two-hour format. Like last week's episode, the show was also taped, and you can read some of the spoilers here.