Bully Ray Comments On Oba Femi Giving Up WWE World Title Shot For Brock Lesnar Match

Bully Ray praised the way WWE told the story of Oba Femi choosing to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam rather than a world title match.

Femi, on the back of winning the men's King of the Ring tournament, appeared on "WWE Raw" and seemed to be talking up a world title clash at SummerSlam, before being interrupted and attacked by Lesnar. Ray said on "Busted Open" that all parties concerned did a good job of setting up the match.

"I remember saying to you [Dave LaGreca] maybe a week or two ago, if Brock does attack Oba, and Oba decides to go after Brock, what does that mean for the world championship? Like, how do you win the King of the Ring and get a shot at the championship, but then decide, no, I don't want it, I want Brock instead? And last night, in some very gentle, subtle ways, they did a great job with it," he began. "Heyman did a masterful job of planting the seeds with [Adam] Pearce. Because Heyman is now in front of Pearce going, what we just gave you in the ring is bigger than any world championship match that could possibly happen."

Ray believes WWE ticked all the boxes with the segment, including the Paul Heyman and Adam Pearce segment, where Ray believes that Pearce — the "RAW" GM — had to concede that the match between Femi and Lesnar was worthy of being on the SummerSlam card. He thinks fans would be convinced as to why Femi decided to face Lesnar rather than go after a world title.

"Everything that they did last night, when it came to Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, made sense. I understand why Oba was so pi**ed off. I understand why he wants Brock, and he wants Brock now. And I understand why he basically said, I can have this championship match whenever I want," said Ray.

Aside from the Femi-Lesnar match, two other matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam — Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title, and Liv Morgan and Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.