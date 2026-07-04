WWE's John Cena Explains Why Chemistry Is 'Not As Important As Authenticity'

Whether it be Ric Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, or even Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, strong chemistry between two wrestlers can sometimes be the key ingredient for a history-making match or a long-term feud. However, great chemistry together doesn't always mean the wrestlers or story connect with the audience, which is why former WWE star John Cena believes that authenticity in professional wrestling is more valuable than developing synergy in the ring.

"I would say it's not as important as authenticity. Chemistry is fun because you don't have to worry about mechanically achieving something. You can strictly put all your resources towards physical creativity," he explained during a recent appearance on "First We Feast." If you are unauthentic, the audience can see through bulls**t. Authenticity, believability, character is the most important metric. All the other stuff is a bonus."

Cena initially struggled to find his soulmate in the ring during the early stages of his career, but he would eventually find chemistry with Randy Orton by the late 2000s, as well as AJ Styles in the mid-2010s. That said, with the "Never Seen 17" often having to navigate an audience that simultaneously loved and hated him, mastering the art of being authentic and staying true to himself is arguably what led him to earn the WWE Universe's respect during his farewell tour last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "First We Feast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.