Bully Ray Gives 'A Lot Of Credit' To This WWE Star During Main Event Segment On Raw

Bully Ray has commended Jacob Fatu for the role he played in the main event of "WWE Raw," despite not doing anything.

Roman Reigns was joined by Fatu in the ring on Monday night before being interrupted by Seth Rollins, who goaded "The Original Tribal Chief" into defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against him. Reigns eventually conceded, and the two will have a match at SummerSlam. The segment was an intriguing one, where the duo wove their history into it, but Fatu was just a background figure in the verbal joust between the two, which is exactly why Ray praised him on "Busted Open."

"I would like to give credit to Jacob Fatu in this segment, who is doing absolutely nothing. The beauty of being able to stand out there, Jacob Fatu, dressed all in red, the Samoan werewolf who commands attention, who commands the spotlight, is able to just sit back, stay still, and stay stoic, and never take away from this segment. He is the OTC's personal pitbull, but he's staying tame and by Roman's side the whole time. That is very, very important. Not many people in wrestling could just stand in the middle of a ring, but not take the attention off of others. Heyman is a master at it," said Ray.

The tag team legend stated that some stars often dominate the limelight when they're not supposed to be the main character of a segment, stealing the spotlight. However, Ray believes Fatu avoided doing that and instead played a secondary role in the story being told in the ring.

"Great job by Jacob for shutting his mouth and knowing his role in this moment in time," he added.

Fatu, since becoming Reigns' bodyguard of sorts, has only listened to the World Heavyweight Champion, even ignoring his cousins, The Usos, after they realigned with Reigns.