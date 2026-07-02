Booker T Explains Why Oba Femi's WWE King Of The Ring Victory Comes With An Asterisk

Oba Femi won the men's King of the Ring tournament after defeating Jey Uso, but WWE legend Booker T thinks that there's a question mark over the win.

In the match between Femi and Uso at the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia, the latter had his opponent in a sleeper hold, and it appeared that Femi tapped out. Booker T believes that leaves doubt over the victory, which he explained on his "Hall of Fame" show.

"Oba tapped. Oba tapped. Oba tapped. Jey Uso should be the King of the Ring. They might need to put an asterisk by this win. I'm just saying. But I'm proud. I'm proud of Oba Femi going out there and becoming the King of the Ring now," he said.

Booker T, drawing on his experience as a King in WWE, then offered a piece of advice to the new men's King of the Ring winner, telling him to "rule with an iron fist," as he will be judged on his reign as King.

"It's going to be a question mark for Oba Femi. That's why he's got to really, really think about this thing. He's got to really, really concentrate and focus. You know, I'm talking about laser focus right now as far as being the King of the Ring because people are going to judge him from this run, [asking] how good of a king was Oba Femi at the end of the day? So I say to Oba Femi, from king to king, go out and rule, but rule with an iron fist and you won't have to worry about a thing," the veteran added.

WWE appears to have moved on from Femi seemingly tapping out, with him resuming his feud with Brock Lesnar, whom he will face in a Hell in a Cell match at SummerSlam in August.