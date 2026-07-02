AEW Star Adam Copeland Offers An Update On Retirement Plans

AEW's Adam Copeland has discussed his retirement from wrestling and named a few stars that he still wants to have matches with.

Copeland, who is nearing the end of his career, said that his injury extended both his current AEW run and his in-ring career, while his acting roles also took up some of his time, which he touched upon in his interview with "SHAK Wrestling."

"In terms of the timeline, yeah, that's shifted and had to change. You know, I broke my leg, that put me out for a bit. And then it's filming 'The Beekeeper,' filming 'Percy Jackson,'" he began.

He thanked Khan for allowing him to pursue acting while continuing to wrestle in AEW, before adding that there are still several matches he wants to have before retiring. He listed a few singles and tag team stars that he would like to get in the ring with.

"So, in terms of the timeline, I don't know. But I know about 95% of the matches that I want to have are still out there to have, which is pretty cool. You know, FTR was on there, the Young Bucks are on there. There's a bunch of teams on there. And then there's all the singles matches that I haven't got to dip into yet, between Swerve, and Ospreay, and Fletcher — I mean, Joe, Hangman. I mean, there's just so much to work with, you know, and have fun," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

A few months ago, Copeland said that he may retire at 54, which will be in a year's time. The experienced star, who is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion with Christian Cage, has wrestled sporadically over the last year, with his most recent match coming at Forbidden Door, where he and Cage successfully defended the title against The Dogs.